Thinking about going in the Kings River? Think again.
Portions of the Kings River will be closed for Memorial Day weekend and indefinitely after. Sheriff Margaret Mims made the safety announcement Wednesday and Jeff Nowlin, who's been coming to the river for 20 years, reiterated the dangers while pointing out how high and fast the river is moving these days.
