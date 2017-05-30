Thief who stole assistant sheriffa s guns was promised no prison...

In a plea agreement, a Clovis man was told that he would not go to prison for stealing guns, ammunition and a bullet-proof vest from Fresno County Assistant Sheriff Tom Gattie's car in December. On Friday, Judge Dennis Peterson sent Tyler Adam Johnson to Wasco State Prison anyway - for a 90-day examination to determine whether he is a candidate for probation.

