The Board Room for May 15
After a nationwide search, UCSF Fresno Medical Education Program appointed Ivan Albert Gomez as chief of family and community medicine and vice-chair of family and community medicine at UCSF. As chief, he provides visionary leadership for the clinical, educational and research components of family and community medicine at UCSF Fresno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Concerned citizens
|3
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|May 12
|Maverick
|28
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 1
|FMFRIH
|1
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|May 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Nessa C
|Apr 27
|rudy
|2
|Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 24
|Michelle Shepard
|49
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC