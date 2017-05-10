Tacoma holds Day of Remembrance for Japanese American history
On May 17-18, 1942, more than eight hundred and seventy people of Japanese ancestry - many of them American citizens - were forcibly removed from Tacoma from Union Station. They were headed to Pinedale Assembly Center near Fresno, California.
