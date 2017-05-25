Some Fresno council members outraged over pension to be paid to Keith Foster

In the wake of the revelation that former Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster will keep his $93,000 annual pension despite being a convicted felon, the Fresno City Council Thursday planned to discuss changing pension rules to punish employees who who are guilty of crimes. During a council meeting Thursday morning, Councilman Steve Brandau said he would ask in closed session that afternoon about city employees who commit felonies keeping their pensions.

