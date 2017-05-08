Shout-out from Tosh.0. Clovis fireworks return. Your Morning Scoop
It's May 8, 2017 and here's your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff.
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|May 7
|UnansweredQuestions
|23
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 1
|FMFRIH
|1
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|May 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Nessa C
|Apr 27
|rudy
|2
|Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 24
|Michelle Shepard
|49
|Review: Crystal Tree Apartments (Dec '14)
|Apr 21
|abarnes
|2
