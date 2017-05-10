She was walking her dog when pit bull attacked. Luckily, nearby officer came to rescue

A dog attack early Wednesday left a second dog seriously and a woman with minor injuries in east-central Fresno, but could have been far worse if a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy had not been near the scene. The sheriff's office reported the detective was leaving his home near Temperance and Shields avenues en route to work when he heard a woman, Cara Emes, screaming for help.

