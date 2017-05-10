She was walking her dog when pit bull attacked. Luckily, nearby officer came to rescue
A dog attack early Wednesday left a second dog seriously and a woman with minor injuries in east-central Fresno, but could have been far worse if a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy had not been near the scene. The sheriff's office reported the detective was leaving his home near Temperance and Shields avenues en route to work when he heard a woman, Cara Emes, screaming for help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|May 7
|UnansweredQuestions
|23
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 1
|FMFRIH
|1
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|May 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Nessa C
|Apr 27
|rudy
|2
|Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 24
|Michelle Shepard
|49
|Review: Crystal Tree Apartments (Dec '14)
|Apr 21
|abarnes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC