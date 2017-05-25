Selma mana s punishment for 8-month long molestation of child: 20 years in prison
A Selma man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child molestation, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Demetrio Yebra, 37, was accused in incidents from July 2015 to March 2016 in Fresno and Tulare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|18 hr
|Maverick
|38
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|23 hr
|Christ Soul
|18
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|May 22
|Chris
|7
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|May 20
|ANOTHER ONE
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 19
|7 dollars
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC