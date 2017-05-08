Search continues in Yosemite for miss...

Search continues in Yosemite for missing sailor

NPS / Tess Morin Rangers talk with a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew in Ahwahnee Meadow below Half Dome today during their search for Alexander Joseph Sevier, 24, who was last seen Wednesday May 3. NPS / Tess Morin Yosemite National Park rangers and a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew from Fresno depart from Ahwahnee Meadow in Yosemite Valley searching for missing park visitor Alexander Joseph Sevier. NPS / Tess Morin Rangers, searchers with trained dogs, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew are searching trails today in and above Yosemite Valley trying to locate an active-duty Navy serviceman last seen in Yosemite Valley last week.

