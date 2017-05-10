Rally protests charges against four who attended sanctuary city demonstration

About 50 gathered outside Fresno County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, as an arraignment was scheduled to begin for the first of four people charged after a demonstration against Mayor Lee Brand's refusal to designate Fresno as a sanctuary city. Richard Cabral, Fresno Fire Department spokesman, describes the evacuation of the E.J. Gallo winery on Olive Avenue because of an ammonia leak Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.