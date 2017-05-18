Poverello House homeless shelter founder Mike McGarvin is hospitalized
Mike McGarvin, founder of the Poverello House homeless shelter in Fresno, has been hospitalized for nearly three weeks due to respiratory issues and has been in and out of the hospital's intensive care unit. McGarvin, known by many as " Papa Mike ," has been helping Fresno's homeless population since 1973 when he first started serving peanut butter and jelly sandwiches out of the back of his car.
