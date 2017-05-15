Police say she helped shooting rampage suspect. But she wona t be charged
A woman who was with accused crime-spree killer Kori Ali Muhammad when a motel security guard was gunned down will not be charged with being an accessory after the crime, the Fresno County District Attorney' Office said Monday. Assistant District Attorney Steve Wright would not say why Lisa Renee Martin, 53, will not be charged.
