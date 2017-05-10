Police found a Snickersa locked in a hot pickup. The dog was saved. The owner was jailed
A dog named "Snickers" was turned over to the SPCA and its owner was turned over to the jail after Fresno police found the dog "hot" and "dehydrated" in a locked pickup Thursday. Fresno police posted on their Facebook page that a caller alerted them to the small brown dog locked in a pickup in the area of Golden State and Jensen avenues, just east of Highway 99. An officer got "Snickers" out of the pickup and into a patrol car where the dog was treated to air conditioning and water.
