Out-of-town a sideshowsa cause trouble in Fresno
The California Highway Patrol responded to several large "sideshows" in Fresno on Saturday night into Sunday morning, some involving over 100 cars, Sgt. Joseph Bianchi said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Concerned citizens
|3
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Fri
|Maverick
|28
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 1
|FMFRIH
|1
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|May 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Nessa C
|Apr 27
|rudy
|2
|Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 24
|Michelle Shepard
|49
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC