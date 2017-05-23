One Fresno hospital rates worse than average for heart bypass surgery deaths
Community Regional Medical Center was one of two hospitals in California with a death rate from heart bypass surgery that was worse than average, according to a state report released this week. The other California hospital to rate "worse" for deaths from the procedure was Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.
