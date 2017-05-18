Multi-Generation Food Distributor JD Food Expands Into New 65,000 Sq. Ft. Facility
Mark Ford, President of JD Food, with City of Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, Fresno County Supervisor Sal Quintero and others to commemorate the opening of its 65,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art food distribution center.
