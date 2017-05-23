More cops will be hired in Fresno if ...

More cops will be hired in Fresno if the mayor gets his way

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said 21 additional police officers will be hired under his first proposed city budget, restoring cop slots lost in the recession. "We know it works and it probably saved lives," he said, referring to the shooting rampage of April 19 in which three people died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) 21 hr Needtoknowbasiss 37
News Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11) Mon Chris 7
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man May 20 ANOTHER ONE 1
Kapetan Brothers LLP May 20 Former Client 2
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) May 19 ACLU 80
1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED May 19 7 dollars 3
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... May 1 joe 4
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC