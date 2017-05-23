More cops will be hired in Fresno if the mayor gets his way
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said 21 additional police officers will be hired under his first proposed city budget, restoring cop slots lost in the recession. "We know it works and it probably saved lives," he said, referring to the shooting rampage of April 19 in which three people died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|21 hr
|Needtoknowbasiss
|37
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Chris
|7
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|May 20
|ANOTHER ONE
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 19
|7 dollars
|3
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC