Man found dead on Figarden Drive in n...

Man found dead on Figarden Drive in northwest Fresno. Police are seeking who hit him

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A man is dead after getting struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in northwest Fresno, said Detective Jeremy Maffei of the Fresno Police Department's Collision Reconstruction Unit. About 3:30 a.m., multiple people called police regarding a body lying on Figarden Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man Sat ANOTHER ONE 1
Kapetan Brothers LLP Sat Former Client 2
News Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11) May 19 Unknown 6
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) May 19 ACLU 80
1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED May 19 7 dollars 3
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... May 1 joe 4
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... May 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fresno County was issued at May 21 at 8:50AM PDT

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,191 • Total comments across all topics: 281,191,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC