Mai Der Vang's and Airea D. Matthews's Striking Debuts
The Hmong-American poet Mai Der Vang's dA©but volume, "Afterland" , reminds us what a distinctive instrument the human imagination is, no matter what tune it plays. There is a story in this book, and an important one: Vang's family fled Laos at the close of the Laotian "secret war," when the C.I.A. armed the Hmong people to fight against the occupying North Vietnamese.
