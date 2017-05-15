Mai Der Vang's and Airea D. Matthews's Striking Debuts

The Hmong-American poet Mai Der Vang's dA©but volume, "Afterland" , reminds us what a distinctive instrument the human imagination is, no matter what tune it plays. There is a story in this book, and an important one: Vang's family fled Laos at the close of the Laotian "secret war," when the C.I.A. armed the Hmong people to fight against the occupying North Vietnamese.

