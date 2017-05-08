Linkin Park Are Touring With Snoop Dogg [News]
"Snoop Dogg will join Linkin Park on their 'One More Light' world tour as a special guest on six West Coast dates in October. "The rap legend and rock outliers will share the stage for six consecutive shows beginning October 14 in Seattle and concluding October 22 at the historic Hollywood Bowl."
