Keith Foster jury back to work. Farewell, Roger Moore. Gas prices rising. Morning Scoop
Greetings, folks! It's Tuesday, May 23, 2017 and here's your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|7 hr
|Needtoknowbasiss
|37
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Chris
|7
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|May 20
|ANOTHER ONE
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 19
|7 dollars
|3
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC