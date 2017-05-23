Keith Foster found guilty of conspira...

Keith Foster found guilty of conspiracy to distribute heroin, marijuana

2017-05-23

Keith Foster, who swore to uphold the law as a deputy chief of the Fresno Police Department but ended up tarnishing his badge to commit crimes, was found guilty Tuesday of federal drug-trafficking charges. Foster, 53, kept his lips shut tight while looking despondently at his supporters when the verdict was announced in U.S. District Court in Fresno.

