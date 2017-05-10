Jury hears Fresnoa s former No. 2 cop talking about pot buy on wiretaps
On March 27, 2015, Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin, police Chief Jerry Dyer and City Manager Bruce Rudd led a news conference to address the arrest of Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster on federal drug charges. Jurors in the federal drug trafficking trial of former Fresno deputy Police Chief Keith Foster listened Thursday morning to more than a dozen wiretaps that prosecutors say link him to peddling marijuana and heroin.
