Ita s a go for Hustlera s sexy shop in a sweet location after settling lawsuit against Fresno

Hustler Hollywood's plans to develop a boutique to sell merchandise and material carrying the adult magazine's brand are back on track after a settlement of the company's federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Fresno. The two sides reached a settlement in U.S. District Court in late March over the company's plans to open the store in the former Silver Dollar Hofbrau building on Shaw Avenue just east of Highway 41. The building has been empty since January 2015.

