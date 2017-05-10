He was walking near a crosswalk when a teenage driver killed him
The teenage driver who struck a Visalia man walking near a crosswalk this week, inflicting fatal injuries, is apologizing to the victim's family. Nathaniel Aleman, 18, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet pickup through an intersection around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit 21-year-old Anthony Todd and sent him flying 75 feet, according to the Visalia Times-Delta .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|16 hr
|Maverick
|28
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 1
|FMFRIH
|1
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|May 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Nessa C
|Apr 27
|rudy
|2
|Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 24
|Michelle Shepard
|49
|Review: Crystal Tree Apartments (Dec '14)
|Apr 21
|abarnes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC