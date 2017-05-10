He was walking near a crosswalk when ...

He was walking near a crosswalk when a teenage driver killed him

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

The teenage driver who struck a Visalia man walking near a crosswalk this week, inflicting fatal injuries, is apologizing to the victim's family. Nathaniel Aleman, 18, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet pickup through an intersection around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit 21-year-old Anthony Todd and sent him flying 75 feet, according to the Visalia Times-Delta .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) 16 hr Maverick 28
1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED May 1 FMFRIH 1
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... May 1 joe 4
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... May 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
Nessa C Apr 27 rudy 2
News Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08) Apr 24 Michelle Shepard 49
Review: Crystal Tree Apartments (Dec '14) Apr 21 abarnes 2
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,984,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC