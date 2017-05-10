He was walking near a crosswalk when a teenage driver killed him

The teenage driver who struck a Visalia man walking near a crosswalk this week, inflicting fatal injuries, is apologizing to the victim's family. Nathaniel Aleman, 18, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet pickup through an intersection around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit 21-year-old Anthony Todd and sent him flying 75 feet, according to the Visalia Times-Delta .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.