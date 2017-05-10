He grew angry after a crash so he allegedly pulled a gun. Then he handed it to victim
A driver who allegedly pulled a gun after a crash Saturday morning in southeast Fresno handed the gun over to the other party - and soon was arrested. David Terell Jackson, 26, and another driver collided in front of Sequoia Middle School, 4050 E. Hamilton Ave. The other driver called police to report that Jackson didn't have proof of insurance.
