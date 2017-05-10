Get ready for a new two-way bridge in downtown Fresno
After more than a year of jackhammers, road closures and annoying detours, the Tuolumne Street bridge is getting ready to open. If you have driven by the downtown bridge lately you've seen work crews paving or installing lighting.
