Fresno Residents Sue Over Pipe Corrosion
A second group of citizens has filed suit against the City of Fresno, California, alleging that the local government did not protect them from corrosion and the leaching of lead and other contaminants into their drinking water. The new suit was filed Wednesday by eight Fresno homeowners, and was presented as a class action representing all residents of Northeast Fresno, where the water supply comes from the city's Northeast Surface Water Treatment Facility.
