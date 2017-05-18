Fresno Residents Sue Over Pipe Corrosion

Fresno Residents Sue Over Pipe Corrosion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PaintSquare

A second group of citizens has filed suit against the City of Fresno, California, alleging that the local government did not protect them from corrosion and the leaching of lead and other contaminants into their drinking water. The new suit was filed Wednesday by eight Fresno homeowners, and was presented as a class action representing all residents of Northeast Fresno, where the water supply comes from the city's Northeast Surface Water Treatment Facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PaintSquare.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) Sat Needtoknowbasiss 35
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man Sat ANOTHER ONE 1
Kapetan Brothers LLP Sat Former Client 2
News Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11) May 19 Unknown 6
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) May 19 ACLU 80
1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED May 19 7 dollars 3
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... May 1 joe 4
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fresno County was issued at May 21 at 8:50AM PDT

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,643 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC