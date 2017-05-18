Fresno police take two guns from motorists
Ruiz said officers Fernando Rosario and Drew Vanzant were driving near Fresno Street and Highway 99 just before midnight when they saw a black Pontiac spinning its tires. After pulling the car over, the driver, later identified as Bland, ran from the vehicle but was captured a short distance away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|8 hr
|Former Client
|2
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|Fri
|Unknown
|6
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Fri
|ACLU
|80
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|Fri
|7 dollars
|3
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|May 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Nessa C
|Apr 27
|rudy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC