Fresno police name citya s top wanted

They are Gabriel Garza, 19, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Amber Baker , who was shot to death in February; Nelson Yobani Mendoza, 31, on carjacking charges; Jackson Barnes, 26, on armed robbery charges; Patrick Lockhart, 31, on assault with a deadly weapon charges; Anthony Alexander, 44, on armed robbery charges; and Eric Johnson, 50, on armed robbery charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.