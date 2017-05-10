Fresno police name citya s top wanted
They are Gabriel Garza, 19, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Amber Baker , who was shot to death in February; Nelson Yobani Mendoza, 31, on carjacking charges; Jackson Barnes, 26, on armed robbery charges; Patrick Lockhart, 31, on assault with a deadly weapon charges; Anthony Alexander, 44, on armed robbery charges; and Eric Johnson, 50, on armed robbery charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|4 hr
|Hockey Fan
|25
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 1
|FMFRIH
|1
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|May 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Nessa C
|Apr 27
|rudy
|2
|Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 24
|Michelle Shepard
|49
|Review: Crystal Tree Apartments (Dec '14)
|Apr 21
|abarnes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC