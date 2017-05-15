Fresno police honored for heroism and lifesaving efforts
Among the highlights of the ceremony was the awarding of the Van Meter award to officer Jon Linzey. Harry Van Meter died in the line of duty on Feb. 1, 1907 when he was shot and killed while checking a business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|10 hr
|Hockey Fan
|30
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|May 14
|Concerned citizens
|3
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 1
|FMFRIH
|1
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|May 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Nessa C
|Apr 27
|rudy
|2
|Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 24
|Michelle Shepard
|49
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC