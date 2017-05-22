Fresno County rural police departments in need of an upgrade
A Fresno County assemblyman is trying to bring nearly $10 million to help bring four police departments in rural parts of the county much needed improvements. Dr. Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, advocated for the funds earlier this month before the Assembly Budget Subcommittee on Public Safety.
