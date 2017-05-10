Fresno City Council will decide wheth...

Fresno City Council will decide whether God has a place in its chamber

Fresno could be the latest - and largest - city in California to give God a prominent place in its City Hall if the Fresno City Council approves a resolution to add the national motto "In God We Trust" to the wall behind the dais in the City Council chamber. Council members are considering a proposal Thursday afternoon by District 6 Councilman Garry Bredefeld, who said he was inspired by a national movement begun in 2002 by Bakersfield City Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan.

