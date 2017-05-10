Fire reported in southeast Fresno apartment complex
The fire at 4860 E. Lane Ave., Ranchwood Condominiums, had smoke and flames showingwhen firefighters arrived. The complex is near then intersection with Chestnut Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|4 hr
|Hockey Fan
|25
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 1
|FMFRIH
|1
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|May 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Nessa C
|Apr 27
|rudy
|2
|Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 24
|Michelle Shepard
|49
|Review: Crystal Tree Apartments (Dec '14)
|Apr 21
|abarnes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC