Edison High student who drowned was a...

Edison High student who drowned was a what you would want your kid to be likea

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Neng Thao was remembered Sunday as a student and scholar who was "exactly what you would want your kid to be like." Thao, a senior at Edison High School, was at the San Joaquin River in northwest Fresno with his family, celebrating an older brother's graduation from Fresno State, when he went under the water about 4 p.m. Rescue crews recovered his body about two hours later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11) 1 hr Chris 7
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) Sat Needtoknowbasiss 35
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man Sat ANOTHER ONE 1
Kapetan Brothers LLP Sat Former Client 2
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) May 19 ACLU 80
1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED May 19 7 dollars 3
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... May 1 joe 4
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC