Edison High student who drowned was a what you would want your kid to be likea
Neng Thao was remembered Sunday as a student and scholar who was "exactly what you would want your kid to be like." Thao, a senior at Edison High School, was at the San Joaquin River in northwest Fresno with his family, celebrating an older brother's graduation from Fresno State, when he went under the water about 4 p.m. Rescue crews recovered his body about two hours later.
