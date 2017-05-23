Edison High student who drowned to be honored by youth group
Youth Leadership Institute on Wednesday will honor the Edison High School senior who drowned Saturday, recognizing his accomplishments during the institute's Community According to Youth Summit. The student, Neng Thao , 18, will be honored for his efforts while a part of Youth Leadership Institute and City of Fresno Youth Commission.
