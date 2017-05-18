Cracker Barrel signs lease for Fresno location

A local retail broker, Commercial Retail Associates , has reported to The Fresno Bee's leases section, which runs on Fridays, that Cracker Barrel has signed a lease. It's going into a 9,170-square-foot space at the southwest corner of Herndon Avenue and Riverside Drive, part of the Marketplace at El Paseo near Highway 99. Retail brokers help businesses find places to rent and property owners find renters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.