Cops fingered this man as owner of a massage parlor they busted. But he says ita s not his

The man identified by police as the owner of a massage business near Fresno High that was shut down by vice cops this week said he sold the business more than a year ago and is being wrongly singled out. Ian Vangphayboun, 54, formerly of Fresno and now a Minnesota resident, called The Fresno Bee after an article quoted police as saying he owned the business, and that he faces five violations of the city's municipal code, such as allowing employees to do massages without a license.

