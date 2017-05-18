Cops fingered this man as owner of a ...

Cops fingered this man as owner of a massage parlor they busted. But he says ita s not his

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

The man identified by police as the owner of a massage business near Fresno High that was shut down by vice cops this week said he sold the business more than a year ago and is being wrongly singled out. Ian Vangphayboun, 54, formerly of Fresno and now a Minnesota resident, called The Fresno Bee after an article quoted police as saying he owned the business, and that he faces five violations of the city's municipal code, such as allowing employees to do massages without a license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11) 6 hr Unknown 6
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) 7 hr ACLU 80
1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED 7 hr 7 dollars 3
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) Wed Hockey Fan 33
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... May 1 joe 4
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... May 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
Nessa C Apr 27 rudy 2
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fresno County was issued at May 19 at 8:59AM PDT

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC