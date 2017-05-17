Chief Dyer gives details about shooting death of transgender woman
Police Chief Jerry Dyer talks about a shooting early Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in central Fresno that left a transgender woman dead. Dyer said it was not yet clear whether the slaying was a hate crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Hockey Fan
|33
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|May 14
|Concerned citizens
|3
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 1
|FMFRIH
|1
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|May 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Nessa C
|Apr 27
|rudy
|2
|Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 24
|Michelle Shepard
|49
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC