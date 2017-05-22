Celebrity-fueled FNV campaign expands...

Celebrity-fueled FNV campaign expands to include access to affordable, fresh produce

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: FoodNavigator

After boosting sales and consumer awareness of produce in its first two years, the star-studded FNV campaign, which markets fruits and vegetables to children with celebrity endorsements, is expanding its reach. The FNV campaign , which the Partnership for a Healthier America launched in 2015, initially concentrated on urban and rural areas with limited fresh produce consumption, such as Fresno, Calif., and Hampton Roads, Va., but it quickly spread nationwide and now is expanding at the state level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11) 8 hr Chris 7
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) Sat Needtoknowbasiss 35
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man May 20 ANOTHER ONE 1
Kapetan Brothers LLP May 20 Former Client 2
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) May 19 ACLU 80
1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED May 19 7 dollars 3
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... May 1 joe 4
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,652 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC