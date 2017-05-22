Celebrity-fueled FNV campaign expands to include access to affordable, fresh produce
After boosting sales and consumer awareness of produce in its first two years, the star-studded FNV campaign, which markets fruits and vegetables to children with celebrity endorsements, is expanding its reach. The FNV campaign , which the Partnership for a Healthier America launched in 2015, initially concentrated on urban and rural areas with limited fresh produce consumption, such as Fresno, Calif., and Hampton Roads, Va., but it quickly spread nationwide and now is expanding at the state level.
