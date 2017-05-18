Call to action a " Fresno mental health center needs a check-up pronto
Blue Sky Wellness Center was a refuge for me after my discharge from the psychiatric ward for suicide compulsion in 2012. When becoming a member, I was treated with respect and assured of a stigma-free zone.
