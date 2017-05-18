Call to action a " Fresno mental heal...

Call to action a " Fresno mental health center needs a check-up pronto

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Blue Sky Wellness Center was a refuge for me after my discharge from the psychiatric ward for suicide compulsion in 2012. When becoming a member, I was treated with respect and assured of a stigma-free zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kapetan Brothers LLP 4 hr Former Client 2
News Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11) Fri Unknown 6
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) Fri ACLU 80
1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED Fri 7 dollars 3
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... May 1 joe 4
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... May 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
Nessa C Apr 27 rudy 2
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fresno County was issued at May 20 at 8:54AM PDT

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,540 • Total comments across all topics: 281,149,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC