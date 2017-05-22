California valedictorian drowns going for a swim in river

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the facade of a soft-spoken, demure First Lady, Jackie Kennedy was an aloof, calculating woman who hosted raucous parties, considered herself royalty and left it to the nanny to tell her children about their father's assassination Swat team: Melania slaps at President Trump when he tries to hold her hand after the couple arrive in Israel on Middle-East peace trip PIERS MORGAN: Trump the statesman's tremendous speech to the Muslim world showed what a brilliant president he COULD be - now all he needs to do is try acting like one at home Trump says 'there's a lot of love out there' for Israel among MUSLIM countries as he hopes everyone's hatred of Iran creates strange bedfellows in the Middle East Trump becomes the first sitting American president to visit Jerusalem's Western Wall as he dons a yamulke to join Melania, his Jewish son-in-law Jared and Ivanka in praying at ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.