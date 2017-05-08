Big Fresno Fair rejects groupa s bid to host Hmong New Year festival
The Big Fresno Fair is back to square one with who will host the Hmong New Year Festival at the fairgrounds in December. Fair officials recently rejected the winning bid from Hmong Cultural New Year Celebration Inc. after receiving a protest from the Hmong International New Year Foundation, the losing bidder and longtime organizer of the massive event.
