Arrests of activists over immigration rally lead to new Fresno protest

Read more: The Fresno Bee

A rally held outside of Fresno County Superior Court on Wednesday called for charges to be dropped against four people who claim they peacefully protested Mayor Lee Brand's reluctance to declare Fresno a Sanctuary City . Luis Ojeda, Cesar Casamayor and Dawn-Marie Luna were charged with misdemeanors for obstructing the sidewalk and participating in a special event without a permit during a protest in March.

