Air quality alert: Smoke from the Elm Fire could drift into Fresno

12 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

You're not imaging the haze in the air. Smoke from the Elm Fire near Highway 198 in Coalinga is affecting air quality in the western part of the San Joaquin Valley and it could drift into Fresno and Kings counties.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fresno County was issued at May 19 at 8:59AM PDT

