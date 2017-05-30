After Foster conviction, Fresno polic...

After Foster conviction, Fresno police chief asks public to keep faith in his officers

Friday May 26 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Chief Jerry Dyer said the Fresno Police Department took a public relations hit when former deputy chief Keith Foster was convicted of federal drug charges. But Dyer said, "the personal choices and actions of one individual does not translate into an organizational problem or corruption."

