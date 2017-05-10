Add The New Yorker to growing fan list for this rising Fresno poet
The New Yorker , in its May 15 issue, praises the work of Fresno poet Mai Der Vang's debut book of poetry, "Afterland." The writer, Dan Chiasson, a poet himself and teacher at Wellesley College, writes glowingly about Vang's prose.
