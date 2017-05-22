a Twin Peaksa captivates once again. And therea s a Fresno connection, as well
"Twin Peaks" has finally returned to television in an 18-part limited event series that kicked off Showtime on Sunday. From the reviews , the premiere was just the kind of surrealist storytelling we've come to expect from David Lynch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|12 hr
|Chris
|7
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Needtoknowbasiss
|35
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|May 20
|ANOTHER ONE
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 19
|7 dollars
|3
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC