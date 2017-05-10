A Special Screening of "Detention Day" Comes to Fresno

Foremost Entertainment announces a special screening of Detention Day, an urban version of the '80s classic "The Breakfast Club" with a twist! The highly anticipated film is writer and director Marc Cayce's seventh feature film. Starring Henry Clay, Valentino Smith, Hiram "Hydro" Robinson, Allena Von Cayce, K.C. "Versatile" Clark, Thomas Sullivan, Alisha Nicole Cayce, Lashon Cooper, Detention Day is produced by Shacola Thompson.

