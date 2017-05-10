A fire displaces 12 at a Fresno house...

A fire displaces 12 at a Fresno house neighbors say should have been unoccupied

Fresno police and fire department are investigating a blaze that erupted in an apparent abandoned house in the 400 block of North Poplar Avenue near downtown Fresno Wednesday morning that displaced 12 occupants. The blaze erupted in the back of the house about 7 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Brian Price, who said improper wiring is one possible cause of the blaze.

