A fire displaces 12 at a Fresno house neighbors say should have been unoccupied
Fresno police and fire department are investigating a blaze that erupted in an apparent abandoned house in the 400 block of North Poplar Avenue near downtown Fresno Wednesday morning that displaced 12 occupants. The blaze erupted in the back of the house about 7 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Brian Price, who said improper wiring is one possible cause of the blaze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|May 7
|UnansweredQuestions
|23
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 1
|FMFRIH
|1
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|May 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Nessa C
|Apr 27
|rudy
|2
|Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 24
|Michelle Shepard
|49
|Review: Crystal Tree Apartments (Dec '14)
|Apr 21
|abarnes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC